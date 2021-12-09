Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Argus decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

