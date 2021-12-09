Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 581.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $253.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $262.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

