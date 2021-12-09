Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

