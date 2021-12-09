Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $138,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $665.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 610.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.