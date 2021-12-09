Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CURV traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 143,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82. Torrid has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

CURV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $608,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

