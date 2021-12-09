Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,095,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,720,000 after buying an additional 174,131 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

