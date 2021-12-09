Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TR stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of -0.08. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.