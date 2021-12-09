Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TR stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of -0.08. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $58.98.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 11.43%.
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.
