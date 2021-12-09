Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Amundi bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.