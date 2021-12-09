Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $365,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,362 shares of company stock worth $39,313,862. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

