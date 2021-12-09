Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,157 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 167,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.