Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $221,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL opened at $1,244.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,273.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,241.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

