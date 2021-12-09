Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.06. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

