Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Critical Comparison

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 18.63% 30.30% 21.80% Advanced Micro Devices 26.72% 40.18% 26.08%

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 6.59 $2.28 billion $4.29 32.24 Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 17.97 $2.49 billion $3.23 44.97

Advanced Micro Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tokyo Electron. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokyo Electron and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00 Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 19 0 2.60

Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $136.44, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Tokyo Electron on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

