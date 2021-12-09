TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0538

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $94,412.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.09 or 0.98896590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00032623 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.40 or 0.00828630 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

