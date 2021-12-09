Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TVTY stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.57. 713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,798,000 after buying an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

