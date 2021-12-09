Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $503.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 2.49. Titan International has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Titan International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

