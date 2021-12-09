Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,429 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.28% of Materion worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

MTRN stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.34. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

