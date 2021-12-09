Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,017 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

