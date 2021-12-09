Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.95 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allstate were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

