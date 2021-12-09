Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NMI were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 53.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH opened at $21.10 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.