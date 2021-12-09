Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

