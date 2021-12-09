Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of THO opened at $104.37 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.