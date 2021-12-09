Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

Thor Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,620. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.29. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.