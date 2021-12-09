Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

NYSE THO opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.