Thomas J. Spoerel Sells 233 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.72. 10,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

