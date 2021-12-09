The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lifted by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 2.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

