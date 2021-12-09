The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

