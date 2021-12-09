The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 144,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,621. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $278.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

