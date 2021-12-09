The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.