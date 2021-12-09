The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 38.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

