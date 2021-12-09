The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $754,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. Southern has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

