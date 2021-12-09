The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.31. The company had a trading volume of 84,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

