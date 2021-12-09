The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.66. The stock has a market cap of $368.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

