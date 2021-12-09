The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,152,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a market capitalization of $368.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.