The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
