The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154,676 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.