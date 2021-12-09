The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,769 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $205,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BATRA stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $34.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

