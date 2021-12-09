The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $411.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $429.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.