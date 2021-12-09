The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $394.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.10 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.