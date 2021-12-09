The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €165.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €165.00 ($185.39) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Barclays set a €241.00 ($270.79) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($243.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €210.36 ($236.36).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €173.50 ($194.94) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €162.30 ($182.36) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($252.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €189.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €199.55.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

