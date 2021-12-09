The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €17.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($19.33) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.02 ($18.00).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €13.13 ($14.76) on Wednesday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.03). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.08.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

