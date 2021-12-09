The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.13 ($8.01).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.42 ($6.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.26 ($5.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.39.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.