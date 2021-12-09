The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €33.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €33.00 ($37.08) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.81 ($49.23).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €31.89 ($35.83) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.93 and a 200-day moving average of €36.29. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($41.99).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

