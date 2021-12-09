The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.320 EPS.

Shares of GEO opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

