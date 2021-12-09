The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Buckle has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Buckle to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Buckle alerts:

NYSE:BKE opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Buckle has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Buckle stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.