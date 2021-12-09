The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

Shares of BA opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.80. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

