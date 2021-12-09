The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.14.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

