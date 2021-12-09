Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

