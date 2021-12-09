Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Sells $11,888,000.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $188.76 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

