Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,000.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $725.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

TSLA opened at $1,068.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,003.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 20.2% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

