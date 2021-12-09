Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Down to $21.62

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $20.94. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 74 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,068,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,448,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

